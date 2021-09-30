Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) to Issue $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st.

NYSE:KMF opened at $7.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.10. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $7.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 772,756 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 27,338 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure were worth $5,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. The firm focuses in securities of companies in the midstream and energy sector, consisting of Midstream Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs), Midstream Companies, Other MLPs, and Other Energy Companies. It intends to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on making quarterly cash distributions to its stockholders.

