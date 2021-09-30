KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $43.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.94% from the stock’s current price.
According to Zacks, “KB Home reported third-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.5%. Also, the top and the bottom line grew 46.9% and 97.6%, respectively, year over year. KB Home’s number of homes delivered grew 35% from the year-ago level. Its quarter-end backlog totaled 10,694 homes, up 58% from a year ago. The company is expected to benefit from backlog (in value) that grew 89% from the prior-year period to $4.84 billion. A robust backlog level, a strong line-up of community openings and a solid return-focused growth model will help KB Home generate roughly $1.65 billion to $1.75 billion in housing revenues in fourth-quarter fiscal 2021. However, material cost inflation and higher wage resulting from labor shortages are concerns for KB Home.”
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on KB Home from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.
KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.60. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KB Home will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in KB Home by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,623,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $633,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471,299 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,227,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $335,018,000 after buying an additional 154,533 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,903,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,086,000 after buying an additional 46,288 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,731,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,230,000 after buying an additional 36,816 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,587,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,648,000 after buying an additional 51,852 shares during the period. 85.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
KB Home Company Profile
KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.
Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KB Home (KBH)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.