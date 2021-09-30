KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KBC Group NV is an integrated bank-insurance group, catering mainly for retail, private banking, SME and mid-cap clients. Its operating segment consists of Belgium Business, Czech Republic Business, International Markets Business and Group Centre. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities. The Group Centre segment includes the operating results of the group’s holding-company activities. The International Markets Business segment comprises the activities conducted by entities in the other Central and Eastern European core countries. KBC Group NV is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KBCSY. Cheuvreux upgraded KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on KBC Group from €70.00 ($82.35) to €73.00 ($85.88) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on KBC Group from €67.00 ($78.82) to €70.00 ($82.35) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised KBC Group to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from €64.00 ($75.29) to €66.00 ($77.65) in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on KBC Group from €77.00 ($90.59) to €81.00 ($95.29) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.99.

KBC Group stock opened at $44.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.90. KBC Group has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $45.04. The firm has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.51.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KBC Group had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 29.36%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that KBC Group will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

