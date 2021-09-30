Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Shares Gap Up to $19.13

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.13, but opened at $20.06. Kelly Services shares last traded at $20.06, with a volume of 487 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $775.77 million, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.55.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.15. Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kelly Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB)

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

