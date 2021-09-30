Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4.85

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.85 and last traded at C$4.79, with a volume of 92092 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.58.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KEL shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.25 price target on shares of Kelt Exploration in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Eight Capital assumed coverage on Kelt Exploration in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$6.50 target price on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$4.25 to C$5.75 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.98.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$843.37 million and a PE ratio of 14.19.

In other news, Senior Officer Alan G. Franks sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.82, for a total transaction of C$32,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,094 shares in the company, valued at C$80,579.08.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

