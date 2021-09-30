Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kemper were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Kemper by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 6.7% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 1.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper in the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Kemper news, Director George N. Cochran bought 1,500 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart B. Parker bought 25,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.62 per share, with a total value of $1,540,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,504.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 26,750 shares of company stock worth $1,656,095. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE KMPR opened at $67.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.31. Kemper Co. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $83.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($2.78). Kemper had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Kemper’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

