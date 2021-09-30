Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires New Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in O. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.5% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 57.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.4% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.8% during the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 4.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $66.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.08 and its 200 day moving average is $68.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $72.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 66.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.236 dividend. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.48%.

O has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.14.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

