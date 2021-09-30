Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys New Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $37.53 on Thursday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $29.21 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KHC. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.90.

In related news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $1,527,892.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,982,632.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

