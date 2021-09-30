Kentucky Retirement Systems Invests $1.31 Million in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,771 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 1.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,076,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $611,440,000 after acquiring an additional 52,942 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 14.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the first quarter worth $274,000. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 6.8% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 57.4% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 31,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,321,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total value of $642,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.56, for a total value of $134,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,412,445. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $205.73 on Thursday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.60 and a 12 month high of $234.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.33. The stock has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34 and a beta of 0.79.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 48.49%. The company had revenue of $329.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

