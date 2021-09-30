Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New $1.37 Million Investment in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CERN. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner during the first quarter worth about $138,894,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 23.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,870,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,188,000 after buying an additional 1,514,957 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 140.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,792,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,877,000 after buying an additional 1,048,375 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 9.9% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 10,172,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,173,000 after buying an additional 914,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 27.5% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,167,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,740,000 after buying an additional 900,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $697,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $796,123.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,739 shares of company stock worth $2,273,398 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CERN shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cerner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $71.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $67.96 and a twelve month high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. Cerner’s payout ratio is 35.92%.

About Cerner

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

