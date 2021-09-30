Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New Investment in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 7.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,587,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,746,000 after acquiring an additional 508,922 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Realty Income by 6.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,959,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,438,000 after buying an additional 357,165 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Realty Income by 3.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,787,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,509,000 after buying an additional 207,983 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Realty Income by 44.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,198,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,130,000 after buying an additional 1,591,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Realty Income by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,532,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,805,000 after buying an additional 128,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O stock opened at $66.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.28. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $72.75.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.93 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.236 dividend. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 83.48%.

O has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.14.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

