Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New Investment in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in The Hershey during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 116.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in The Hershey by 38.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of The Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Hershey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.50.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $171.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.40. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $135.83 and a 52 week high of $182.71. The company has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.23%.

In other The Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 4,523 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.75, for a total value of $785,871.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total transaction of $981,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,589,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,102 shares of company stock valued at $3,022,006. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

