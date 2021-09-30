Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases Shares of 23,803 Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,668,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,941,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,454 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,065,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $577,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,584 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 184.6% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,042,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,672,000 after acquiring an additional 676,459 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,102,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,188,000 after acquiring an additional 597,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 897.2% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 410,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,359,000 after acquiring an additional 368,918 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.71.

VLO opened at $70.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.36. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $84.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a PE ratio of -20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.23.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $27.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.66 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. Research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -125.64%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.