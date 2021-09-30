Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases Shares of 3,116 Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,650,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 38.8% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 16,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,797,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 175,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,372,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 15.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 31.9% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,738,000 after acquiring an additional 6,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $525.67 on Thursday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $250.45 and a 52 week high of $594.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $565.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $522.86.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total transaction of $3,835,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.14, for a total transaction of $159,348.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,030.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,081 shares of company stock valued at $5,886,896 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $539.38.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

