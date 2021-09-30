Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes $1.54 Million Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 37,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $1,527,892.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,982,632.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.90.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $37.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.83. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $29.21 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

