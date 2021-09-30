Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes $1.59 Million Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 7.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,189,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,377,000 after buying an additional 3,164,706 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,745,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,553,000 after buying an additional 866,860 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 138.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,052,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,391,000 after buying an additional 5,842,622 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 4,100.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,607,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,002,000 after buying an additional 6,450,300 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,589,000. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

VIAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.96.

NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $40.12 on Thursday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.99 and a 52 week high of $101.97. The firm has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.78.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

