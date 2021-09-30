Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes $1.80 Million Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,447 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,037,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in AMETEK by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 148,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,949,000 after acquiring an additional 21,586 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in AMETEK by 220.5% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 311,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,596,000 after acquiring an additional 214,370 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in AMETEK by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in AMETEK by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AME stock opened at $126.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.86 and a twelve month high of $140.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $682,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.50.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

