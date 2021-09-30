Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 37,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,892,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,725,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425,850 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at about $67,319,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6,005.8% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,501,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,773 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at about $66,143,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 36.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,110,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,189,000 after purchasing an additional 829,564 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.30 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DAL. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Argus downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.11.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $43.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.02. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.74 and a 12 month high of $52.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 385.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.