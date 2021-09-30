Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kering is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of apparel and accessories. It operates through two segments: Luxury segment and Sport and Lifestyle segment. The company’s product include handbags, small leather goods, luggage, shoes, men and women’s ready-to-wear, silks, watches, fine jewellery, eyewear, lingerie, fragrances and cosmetics, furniture, kids wear, T-shirts, track jackets, bags, board shorts, polo shirts, denim, swim, outerwear, and sandals; footwear; sunglasses, snow goggles, backpacks, luggage, and accessories. Its brand name consists of Puma, Volcom, Cobra, Electric, Tretorn, Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Yves Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Brioni, Christopher Kane, Qeelin, Stella McCartney, Sergio Rossi, Boucheron, Girard-Perregaux, and JeanRichard. Kering is headquartered in Paris, France. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PPRUY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Friday, July 30th. HSBC cut shares of Kering from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kering has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Shares of PPRUY stock opened at $71.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $89.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Kering has a fifty-two week low of $59.90 and a fifty-two week high of $93.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.50.

About Kering

Kering SA engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and retail of apparels and accessories. The firm offers apparel, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, and perfumes and cosmetics products. It operates through the following segments: Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Other Houses, Luxury Houses, and Corporate and Other.

