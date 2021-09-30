Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.81

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.81 and traded as high as $13.44. Kewaunee Scientific shares last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 4,943 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kewaunee Scientific from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Get Kewaunee Scientific alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.38 million, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 0.58.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a negative return on equity of 11.25% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $39.49 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Minerva Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kewaunee Scientific by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 138,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 14,560 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Kewaunee Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $177,000. Institutional investors own 36.68% of the company’s stock.

Kewaunee Scientific Company Profile (NASDAQ:KEQU)

Kewaunee Scientific Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of laboratory, healthcare, technical furniture, and infrastructure products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, and international. The Domestic segment designs, manufactures, and installs scientific and technical furniture, including steel and wood laboratory cabinetry, fume hoods, laminate casework, flexible systems, worksurfaces, workstations, workbenches, and computer enclosures.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Kewaunee Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kewaunee Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.