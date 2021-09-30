Keybank National Association OH Cuts Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $13,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROK shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.18.

In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 2,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.44, for a total transaction of $641,400.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,233 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,237.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total transaction of $932,872.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,075 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,564 shares of company stock valued at $6,494,604 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROK opened at $297.86 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.51 and a 52-week high of $327.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $312.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.07.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

