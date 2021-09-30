Keybank National Association OH Cuts Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $7,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 478,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,659,000 after buying an additional 245,712 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 453,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,789,000 after purchasing an additional 35,525 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 434,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,186,000 after buying an additional 51,644 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 410,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,999,000 after buying an additional 45,082 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,097,000 after buying an additional 8,342 shares during the period. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GWW stock opened at $401.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $429.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $434.27. The firm has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $345.00 and a fifty-two week high of $479.87.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $466.92.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

