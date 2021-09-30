Keybank National Association OH Cuts Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,401 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $14,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 50.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 698,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,171,000 after purchasing an additional 233,720 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 48.1% in the first quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 55,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 18,020 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 3.6% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 33,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth $363,000. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $69.96 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.90. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $94.34. The company has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $27.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is -404.49%.

PSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lowered shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.19.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

