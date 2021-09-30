Keybank National Association OH Lowers Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Aflac were worth $10,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AFL. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Aflac by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $114,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,402.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $1,983,041.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,878 shares of company stock worth $2,103,328. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $52.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.37 and a 52 week high of $57.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.30.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

AFL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.83.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

