Keybank National Association OH Trims Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $9,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 175.2% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Dollar General by 91.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on DG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$245.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.41.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $216.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $239.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.