Keybank National Association OH Trims Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in The Southern were worth $8,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in The Southern by 35.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 710,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,008,000 after buying an additional 187,356 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The Southern by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 580,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,140,000 after purchasing an additional 28,732 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of The Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,516,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in The Southern by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,147,000. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Southern alerts:

In related news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 22,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $1,505,243.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $167,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,976,683.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,247 shares of company stock worth $5,813,034. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.62.

NYSE:SO opened at $62.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $66.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $53.88 and a fifty-two week high of $67.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.88.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.