KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 329,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,497 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $6,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 8.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 98,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.1% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 53,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $62,146.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $21.99 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $23.65.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 58.73%.

A number of analysts recently commented on KEY shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.16 target price on the stock. Odeon Capital Group downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.65.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

