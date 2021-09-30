Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Director John Ernest Sicard Sells 4,000 Shares

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Director John Ernest Sicard sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$195.97, for a total transaction of C$783,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$55,039,935.06.

KXS opened at C$182.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. Kinaxis Inc. has a 52-week low of C$124.05 and a 52-week high of C$223.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$186.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$163.28. The company has a market cap of C$4.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 8,672.86.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KXS. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Kinaxis to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Laurentian boosted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$210.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$180.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$170.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Kinaxis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$204.00.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

