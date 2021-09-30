Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Now Covered by Bank of America

Analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KMI. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.93.

KMI opened at $16.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12. Kinder Morgan has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $19.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,745,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,294,991,000 after acquiring an additional 21,329,607 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 169,476,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,089,550,000 after acquiring an additional 569,949 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,273,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,484,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263,835 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,240,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $622,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,761,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $469,637,000 after acquiring an additional 612,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

