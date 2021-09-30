Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Nomura

Nomura lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $33.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $45.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kingsoft Cloud from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Shares of KC opened at $28.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.60 and a beta of 1.80. Kingsoft Cloud has a 1 year low of $23.81 and a 1 year high of $74.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.77.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $336.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.16 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.07%. As a group, analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the second quarter valued at about $678,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 130.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the second quarter valued at about $13,846,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the second quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 269.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,435,000 after acquiring an additional 976,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

