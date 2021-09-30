Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Shares Acquired by CNA Financial Corp

CNA Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 949 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSL traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $165.23. The company had a trading volume of 330 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,769. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.12 and a twelve month high of $252.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.26.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $153.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.92%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.83.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $465,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,389,503.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

See Also: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.