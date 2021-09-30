Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) PT Lowered to $220.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.83.

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $165.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $175.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.26. Kinsale Capital Group has a one year low of $153.12 and a one year high of $252.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $153.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.27 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 21.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total value of $465,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 329,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,389,503.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNSL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,464,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,094,000 after buying an additional 17,490 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,199,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,472,000 after purchasing an additional 14,595 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,067,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,696,000 after purchasing an additional 105,163 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 18.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,765,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,965,000 after buying an additional 273,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 26.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 753,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,218,000 after buying an additional 157,543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

