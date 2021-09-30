Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Lowered to “Hold” at National Bank Financial

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) was downgraded by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KL. National Bankshares lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.90.

Shares of KL stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.60. 219,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,970,372. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.75. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 12 month low of $31.72 and a 12 month high of $51.78.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $662.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.80 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 18.19%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the second quarter worth $456,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 80.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,281,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,358,000 after purchasing an additional 570,427 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 6.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 144,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 17.3% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 12.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 133,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after buying an additional 14,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

