Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Shares Gap Down to $44.09

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.09, but opened at $40.61. Kirkland Lake Gold shares last traded at $40.01, with a volume of 64,022 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.79 and its 200 day moving average is $39.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.69.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 33.08%. The business had revenue of $662.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 80.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,281,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,358,000 after acquiring an additional 570,427 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 6.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 144,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after buying an additional 8,970 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 17.3% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 133,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after acquiring an additional 14,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

About Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL)

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

