Kleros (PNK) Hits Market Cap of $86.91 Million

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 30th. During the last seven days, Kleros has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. Kleros has a market capitalization of $86.91 million and approximately $4.98 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kleros coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000325 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007541 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00013040 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00007682 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $201.79 or 0.00464825 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Kleros Profile

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 615,918,262 coins. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

