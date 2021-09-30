Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Acquires 1,007 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 120.1% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% during the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $49.67 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $42.85 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.46.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

