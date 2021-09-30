KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KNYJY shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded KONE Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

OTCMKTS:KNYJY opened at $35.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.74. KONE Oyj has a 52 week low of $35.04 and a 52 week high of $44.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 0.49.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a return on equity of 37.48% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter.

About KONE Oyj

Kone Oyj manufactures elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides installation, maintenance, modernization and replacement solutions. The company was founded on October 27, 1910 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

