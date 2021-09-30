Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF) Short Interest Up 1,836.0% in September

Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,500 shares, a growth of 1,836.0% from the August 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of KNRLF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.74. 31,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,715. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.42. Kontrol Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $4.75.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.45 price target (up previously from C$2.00) on shares of Kontrol Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Kontrol Technologies Company Profile

Kontrol Technologies Corp. provides energy efficiency solutions and technologies to commercial energy consumers in Canada and the United States. It offers SmartSite, a building energy software technology to assist in the operation and management of complex heating, ventilation, and cooling systems for factories, large multi-residential, commercial, and mission critical buildings; SmartSuite that connects into existing building automation systems and also communicate with utilities; and BioCloud, a real-time analyzer designed to detect airborne pathogens for various applications, such as classrooms, retirement homes, hospitals, mass transportation, offices, break rooms, and others defined spaces.

