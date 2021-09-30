Korea Investment CORP Acquires New Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 75,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,606,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HWM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.27.

In related news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $136,316.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $31.91 on Thursday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $36.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.63 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.