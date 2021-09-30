Korea Investment CORP Acquires New Stake in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 50,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in CureVac in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in CureVac in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of CureVac during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CureVac during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CureVac during the 2nd quarter worth $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CureVac alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on CVAC shares. Berenberg Bank set a $123.00 target price on shares of CureVac and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CureVac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America downgraded CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CureVac in a research note on Monday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Shares of CVAC stock opened at $54.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.16. CureVac has a twelve month low of $46.12 and a twelve month high of $151.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

CureVac Company Profile

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

Recommended Story: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC).

Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.