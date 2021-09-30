Korea Investment CORP Grows Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 29.6% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 48.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,796,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,904,000 after purchasing an additional 583,818 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter worth about $25,581,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 63.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TAP opened at $47.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.20. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $32.35 and a 1-year high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

In other news, Director Louis Vachon bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.04 per share, for a total transaction of $138,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TAP shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

