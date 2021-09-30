Korea Investment CORP Has $2.30 Million Stock Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,200 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the first quarter worth about $265,880,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,917,359 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $274,290,000 after buying an additional 2,759,237 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 132.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,852,796 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $112,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,330 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter worth about $46,972,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,181,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $41.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.42 and a twelve month high of $100.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.23 and a beta of 2.09.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $401.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.36 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 18,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $881,852.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,172 shares in the company, valued at $2,090,660.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 6,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total value of $325,174.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,059,125.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 174,524 shares of company stock worth $8,004,315. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RUN. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.30.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.