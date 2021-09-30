Korea Investment CORP Has $3.47 Million Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Markel were worth $3,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Markel by 2.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Markel by 2.0% in the first quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its stake in shares of Markel by 3.5% in the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Markel by 15.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 97 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Markel by 0.3% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,304.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Markel stock opened at $1,207.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,239.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,209.01. The stock has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.70. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $913.04 and a 12-month high of $1,288.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $19.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.45 by $3.69. Markel had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 60.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Markel news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total transaction of $79,453.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

