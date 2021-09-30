Korea Investment CORP Has $3.64 Million Stock Position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 95.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $3,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,511,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $92,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,545 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,992,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,473,000 after acquiring an additional 993,551 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,403 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,692,000 after acquiring an additional 282,028 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,757,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 1,722.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 271,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,324,000 after acquiring an additional 256,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIL opened at $37.31 on Thursday. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.58 and a 1-year high of $40.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.37 and its 200-day moving average is $35.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $747.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.99) EPS. Gildan Activewear’s revenue for the quarter was up 225.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -344.44%.

GIL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup raised Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.06.

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

