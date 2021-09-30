Korea Investment CORP Invests $3.73 Million in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of CureVac during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in CureVac by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in CureVac by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in CureVac in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in CureVac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 7.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CVAC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CureVac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $123.00 price objective on shares of CureVac and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CureVac in a report on Monday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.50.

NASDAQ CVAC opened at $54.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion and a PE ratio of -49.02. CureVac has a fifty-two week low of $46.12 and a fifty-two week high of $151.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

