Korea Investment CORP Sells 2,400 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $3,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 2.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter valued at $924,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 73,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Whirlpool by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,871,000 after purchasing an additional 22,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $211.63 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.42. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $171.33 and a one year high of $257.68. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.86.

In related news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total value of $98,757.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total value of $223,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

