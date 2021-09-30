Korea Investment CORP Takes Position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Avalara by 400.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,490,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,584 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Avalara by 12.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,219,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,642,000 after acquiring an additional 360,554 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Avalara by 128.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,575,000 after acquiring an additional 227,359 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Avalara by 10.9% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,210,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,919,000 after acquiring an additional 217,048 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Avalara in the first quarter valued at $24,221,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.54, for a total value of $4,756,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 586,668 shares in the company, valued at $93,010,344.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 1,637 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.36, for a total value of $264,146.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,397 shares in the company, valued at $16,038,699.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,835 shares of company stock worth $12,998,484 in the last quarter. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AVLR stock opened at $175.54 on Thursday. Avalara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.33 and a 1 year high of $191.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.07 and its 200-day moving average is $153.52.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $169.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.10 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. As a group, research analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AVLR shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Avalara in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.13.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

