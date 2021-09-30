KuCoin Shares (KCS) Trading Up 19.9% This Week

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One KuCoin Shares coin can currently be bought for $1.17 or 0.00002994 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KuCoin Shares has a total market capitalization of $93.73 million and approximately $7.88 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KuCoin Shares has traded 19.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00054853 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.68 or 0.00117780 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00011595 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.52 or 0.00173190 BTC.

KuCoin Shares Profile

KuCoin Shares (CRYPTO:KCS) is a coin. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin . The official website for KuCoin Shares is www.kucoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

KuCoin Shares Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Shares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KuCoin Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

