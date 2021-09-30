L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1,173.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 947,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,790,000 after buying an additional 873,057 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,609,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,029,000 after purchasing an additional 716,260 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,535,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,194,000 after purchasing an additional 445,536 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,825,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 404,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,969,000 after purchasing an additional 185,770 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $223.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.70. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $235.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.01.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. Analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

LHX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.69.

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 28,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.25, for a total transaction of $6,379,305.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.19, for a total value of $19,518,278.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 455,771 shares of company stock valued at $104,958,840. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.