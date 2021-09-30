Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Trading Down 5%

Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) traded down 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$37.00 and last traded at C$37.02. 95,474 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 339,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$38.96.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$50.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Labrador Iron Ore Royalty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.83.

Get Labrador Iron Ore Royalty alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$44.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$43.50.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.78 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$79.23 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. will post 4.3000004 earnings per share for the current year.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile (TSE:LIF)

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.